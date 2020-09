NFL cutdown day has come and gone. Once the clock struck 4 p.m. ET, all teams had to be down to their 53-man rosters. It’s in this that a lot of shocking moves were announced throughout the league.

From the Cowboys and Raiders releasing big-name free-agent signings before they even played a game with their new teams, to a couple of young former top-10 picks being given their walking papers, here are the most surprising moves of the week.