NFL cuts tracker 2020: Live team-by-team roster news, updates before deadline

Lisa Witt
NFL teams now have fewer than 24 hours to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the 2020 season — a process that resulted in some surprising cuts ahead of Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Some notable players who have already been cut include Dallas safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Washington running back Adrian Peterson and Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette. Some of those cuts have been especially jarring, since the lack of a preseason has ommitted any tells a player might not be working out well for a specific team.

Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline will create opportunity for NFL teams to claim players on waivers before creating their 16-man practice rosters. Until then, however, players will hope to avoid that dreaded call from coaches and GMs.

MORE: How much do NFL parctice squad players make?

NFL cuts tracker 2020: Live team-by-team roster updates

The following are the NFL roster cuts made during the week leading up to Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, starting with those from Monday, Aug. 31:

(NFL roster cuts news via NFL.com and other media reports.)

Arizona Cardinals roster cuts

  • CB Jalen Davis
  • WR Hakeem Butler
  • OL Sam Jones
  • OL Brett Toth
  • DL Miles Brown
  • P Ryan Winslow

Atlanta Falcons roster cuts

Baltimore Ravens roster cuts

  • WR Michael Dereus
  • C Sean Pollard
  • DE John Daka

Buffalo Bills roster cuts

  • LB Vosean Joseph
  • LB Corey Thompson

Carolina Panthers roster cuts

Chicago Bears roster cuts

  • RB Napoleon Maxwell
  • WR Ahmad Wagner
  • WR Alex Wesley
  • OL Corey Levin
  • DL Lee Autry
  • LB Keandre Jones

Cincinnati Bengals roster cuts

  • OT O’Shea Dugas
  • DE Bryce Sterk
  • LB Brady Sheldon

Cleveland Browns roster cuts

  • WR J’Mon Moore
  • DT Ricky Walker
  • CB Donnie Lewis Jr.
  • S J.T. Hassell

Dallas Cowboys roster cuts

  • QB Clayton Thorson
  • WR Devin Smith
  • TE Charlie Taumoepeau
  • TE Cole Hikutini
  • T Mitch Hyatt
  • T Wyatt Miller
  • T Pace Murphy
  • C Adam Redmond
  • RB Darius Anderson
  • DE Joe Jackson
  • S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Denver Broncos roster cuts

Detroit Lions roster cuts

Green Bay Packers roster cuts

Houston Texans roster cuts

  • QB Alex McGough
  • DT Albert Huggins
  • LB Daren Bates

Indianapolis Colts roster cuts

  • FB Roosevelt Nix
  • WR Chad Williams
  • WR Artavis Scott
  • TE Ian Bunting
  • T Andrew Donnal

Jacksonville Jaguars roster cuts

  • RB Leonard Fournette
  • TE Charles Jones
  • WR Marvelle Ross
  • LS Matthew Orzech

Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts

Las Vegas Raiders roster cuts

  • RB Rod Smith
  • G Jordan Roos
  • C Jordan Devey
  • LB Sharif Finch
  • LB Nick Usher
  • CB Prince Amukamara
  • CB Nick Nelson
  • CB Madre Harper
  • S Damarious Randall

Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts

Los Angeles Rams roster cuts

  • RB: John Kelly
  • WR Earnest Edwards
  • WR J.J. Koski
  • WR Easop Winston
  • TE Kendall Blanton
  • G Jamil Demby
  • G Jeremiah Kolone
  • G Cohl Cabral
  • LB Daniel Bituli
  • LB Derrick Moncrief
  • DB Adonis Alexander
  • DB Jake Gervase
  • DB Juju Hughes
  • DB Dayan Lake
  • DB Tyrique McGhee
  • K Lirim Hajrullahu
  • K Austin MacGinnis

Miami Dolphins roster cuts

  • WR Ricardo Louis
  • WR Chester Rogers
  • DE Avery Moss
  • LB James Crawford
  • CB Deatrick Nichols
  • S Jeremiah Dinson
  • QB Josh Rosen

Minnesota Vikings roster cuts

  • RB Tony Brooks-James
  • DE Stacy Keely
  • DT Anthony Zettel
  • LB Jordan Fehr
  • LB Quentin Poling

New England Patriots roster cuts

  • WR Mohamed Sanu
  • DL Michael Barnett
  • CB Michael Jackson

New Orleans Saints roster cuts

New York Giants roster cuts

  • TE Rysen John
  • T Jackson Dennis
  • DB Jaquarius Landrews

New York Jets roster cuts

  • DT Sterling Johnson
  • LB B.J. Bello
  • K Brett Maher
  • RB Pete Guerriero

Philadelphia Eagles roster cuts

  • RB Elijah Holyfield
  • RB Adrian Killins
  • RB Michael Warren
  • WR Manasseh Bailey
  • WR Deontay Burnett
  • WR Robert Davis
  • WR Travis Fulgham
  • WR Marcus Green
  • TE Tyrone Swoopes
  • TE Caleb Wilson
  • G Julian Good-Jones
  • C Luke Juriga
  • DT T.Y. McGill
  • DE Matt Leo
  • DB Grayland Arnold
  • DB Michael Jacquet
  • DB Elijah Riley
  • DB Trevor Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts

San Francisco 49ers roster cuts

  • DE James Lockhart
  • CB Jamar Taylor

Seattle Seahawks roster cuts

  • WR Seth Dawkins
  • DE Pita Taumoepenu

Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster cuts

  • K Elliott Fry
  • K Matt Gay
  • RB Dare Ogunbowale

Tennessee Titans roster cuts

  • G Avery Gennesy
  • K Greg Joseph

Washington Football Team roster cuts

  • WR Darvin Kidsy
  • RB Adrian Peterson

When is the NFL roster cuts deadline in 2020?

  • Roster cuts deadline: Saturday, Sept. 5
  • Deadline time: 4 p.m. ET

NFL teams are free to cut players whenever they want, but when the deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5 arrives, all 32 rosters must consist of no more than 53 players on the active/inactive list. (Teams already had to trim their training camp rosters to a maximum of 80 players by Aug. 16.)

Prior to 2017, teams worked through,amp; multiple roster cut deadlines throughout the preseason to trim their personnel. Then the league’s owners voted to create the format still used today — one deadline to trim rosters to 53 players upon the conclusion of the preseason.

In 2020, of course, there is no preseason, but the lone roster cuts deadline remains the same as originally scheduled. It lands a week before the start of the regular season.

NFL roster cuts rules

In part because there are no preseason games, many teams will have already made the majority of their pre-deadline roster moves and won’t have to cut 27 players at once.

Below is the NFL’s official language on the Sept. 5 roster cuts deadline:

“Prior to 4 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List. … Simultaneously with the cut-down to 53, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.”

There will be a claiming period for the players who are placed on waivers during roster cut-downs, but that period will expire at noon ET on Sunday, Sept. 6.

An hour after that claiming period ends, teams will be able to begin constructing their 16-player practice squads. Below is the full schedule for NFL roster cuts/construction.

DateEvent
Aug. 16Deadline to cut training camp rosters to 80 players
Sept. 54 p.m. ET deadline to cut rosters to 53 players
Sept. 6Waiver claim period after cuts ends at noon ET
Sept. 6Teams can begin signing practice squad players at 1 p.m. ET
Sept. 10Top 51 rule expires

Contributing: Tadd Haislop

