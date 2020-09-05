New ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer Unveils the Villain’s Evil Agenda

Daniel Craig’s James Bond is forced to reunite with the people he has left behind for a retirement in Jamaica to stop Rami Malek’s Safin, who plans to eradicate people.

James Bond is back on a mission in a new trailer for “No Time to Die“. After the movie’s planned April release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the marketing team is now back in full gear to promote the upcoming November release by debuting a new trailer.

The newly-released sneak peek opens with Daniel Craig‘s 007 dodging a speeding car that comes crashing at him before he reunites with Lea Seydoux‘s Madeleine Swann who thinks that the villain seeks “revenge.”

Bond also visits his foster brother and archenemy Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), who villainized the previous installment “Spectre“, but this time they apparently face a common enemy, Safin (Rami Malek). Armed with new technology, the mysterious masked villain plans to “eradicate people to make the world a better place.”

“You can imagine why I’ve come back to play,” says Bond, who is forced to come out of his retirement in Jamaica. There’s also footage of Lashana Lynch as the “new double-o” and Ana De Armas as a high-kicking operative in Santiago.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, “No Time to Die” also features Ben Wishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes and Rory Kinnear reprising their roles as Q, Eve Moneypenny, Felix Leiter, M and Bill Tanner, respectively. It is set to be released in the U.K. on November 12 before opening in states nationwide on November 20.

While hosting “Saturday Night Live” in March, Craig said “No Time to Die” would be his last Bond movie after starring in five films. “This next James Bond film is going to be my last but it’s gonna be one of the best,” he said in his monologue.

Malek, meanwhile, revealed his drew inspiration from Freddie Mercury to play his character Safin. “If I went in there and tried to make a carbon copy of someone, what joy or fun would that be for anybody? I guess that may be a lesson I learned from Mr. Mercury,” he told Empire magazine back in January.

“If it’s not original, then why bother? I’ve pocketed some things from some of my favorites. But I tried to every day imbue this character with something I thought made sense for the character, but might also at the same time be shocking and unnerving.”