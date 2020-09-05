NBA playoff bracket 2020: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Round 2 in the bubble

Which teams will reach the 2020 NBA Finals? We will soon find out as the playoffs continue inside the league’s “bubble” at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.
The betting favorites (Bucks, Lakers and Clippers) have reached the conference semifinals, but it’s clear the other remaining squads (Raptors, Celtics, Nuggets, Rockets and Heat) are coming into the second round with extreme confidence. These series should be highly competitive and provide plenty of entertainment.
Below you’ll find everything to know about watching the 2020 NBA playoffs, including postseason matchups and series-by-series TV schedules.
NBA playoff bracket 2020
The 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.
NBA scores & results
Eastern Conference second round results
(1) Bucks vs. (5) Heat
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 31
|Heat 115, Bucks 104 (Miami leads 1-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 2
|Heat 116, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 2-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 4
|Heat 115, Bucks 100 (Miami leads 3-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 6
|Game 4
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Sept. 8
|Game 5*
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 10
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 12
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
(2) Raptors vs. (3) Celtics
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 30
|Celtics 112, Raptors 94 (Boston leads 1-0)
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 1
|Celtics 102, Raptors 99 (Boston leads 2-0)
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 3
|Raptors 104, Celtics 103 (Boston leads 2-1)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 5
|Game 4
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 7
|Game 5
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 9
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 11
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
Western Conference second round results
(1) Lakers vs. (4) Rockets
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Sept. 4
|Game 1
|Rockets 112, Lakers 97 (Houston leads 1-0)
|ESPN
|Sept. 6
|Game 2
|8:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Sept. 8
|Game 3
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 10
|Game 4
|TBD
|TNT
|Sept. 12
|Game 5*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 14
|Game 6*
|TBD
|TNT
|Sept. 16
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
(2) Clippers vs. (3) Nuggets
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Sept. 3
|Clippers 120, Nuggets 97 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 5
|Game 2
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 7
|Game 3
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 9
|Game 4
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 11
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TNT
|Sept. 13
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 15
|Game 7*
|TBD
|ESPN
*if necessary
Eastern Conference first round results
(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic: Milwaukee wins series, 4-1
- Game 1: Magic 122, Bucks 110
- Game 2: Bucks 111, Magic 96
- Game 3: Bucks 121, Magic 107
- Game 4: Bucks 121, Magic 106
- Game 5: Bucks 118, Magic 104
(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets: Toronto wins series, 4-0
- Game 1: Raptors 134, Nets 110
- Game 2: Raptors 104, Nets 99
- Game 3: Raptors 117, Nets 92
- Game 4: Raptors 150, Nets 122
(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers: Boston wins series, 4-0
- Game 1: Celtics 109, 76ers 101
- Game 2: Celtics 128, 76ers 101
- Game 3: Celtics 102, 76ers 94
- Game 4: Celtics 110, 76ers 106
(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat: Miami wins series, 4-0
- Game 1: Heat 113, Pacers 101
- Game 2: Heat 109, Pacers 100
- Game 3: Heat 124, Pacers 115
- Game 4: Heat 99, Pacers 87
Western Conference first round results
(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers: Los Angeles wins series, 4-1
- Game 1: Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93
- Game 2: Lakers 111, Trail Blazers 88
- Game 3: Lakers 116, Trail Blazers 108
- Game 4: Lakers 135, Trail Blazers 115
- Game 5: Lakers 131, Trail Blazers 122
(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks: Los Angeles wins series, 4-2
- Game 1: Clippers 118, Mavericks 110
- Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 114
- Game 3: Clippers 130, Mavericks 122
- Game 4: Mavericks 135, Clippers 133
- Game 5: Clippers 154, Mavericks 111
- Game 6: Clippers 111, Mavericks 97
(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz: Denver wins series, 4-3
- Game 1: Nuggets 135, Jazz 125
- Game 2: Jazz 124, Nuggets 105
- Game 3: Jazz 124, Nuggets 87
- Game 4: Jazz 129, Nuggets 127
- Game 5: Nuggets 117, Jazz 107
- Game 6: Nuggets 119, Jazz 107
- Game 7: Nuggets 80, Jazz 78
(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder: Houston wins series, 4-3
- Game 1: Rockets 123, Thunder 108
- Game 2: Rockets 111, Thunder 98
- Game 3: Thunder 119, Rockets 107
- Game 4: Thunder 117, Rockets 114
- Game 5: Rockets 114, Thunder 80
- Game 6: Thunder 104, Rockets 100
- Game 7: Rockets 104, Thunder 102
NBA schedule 2020
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 4
|Matchup
|Time
|TV
|Bucks vs. Heat (Game 3)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Rockets vs. Lakers (Game 1)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
Sept. 5
|Matchup
|Time
|TV
|Raptors vs. Celtics (Game 4)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Nuggets vs. Clippers (Game 2)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
Sept. 6
|Matchup
|Time
|TV
|Bucks vs. Heat (Game 4)
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Rockets vs. Lakers (Game 2)
|8:30 p.m.
|ABC
Sept. 7
|Matchup
|Time
|TV
|Celtics vs. Raptors (Game 5)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Clippers vs. Nuggets (Game 3)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
Sept. 8
|Matchup
|Time
|TV
|Heat vs. Bucks (Game 5)*
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Lakers vs. Rockets (Game 3)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
Sept. 9
|Matchup
|Time
|TV
|Raptors vs. Celtics (Game 6)*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Clippers vs. Nuggets (Game 4)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
Sept. 10
|Matchup
|Time
|TV
|Bucks vs. Heat (Game 6)*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Lakers vs. Rockets (Game 4)
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary