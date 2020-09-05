Naomi Campbell Sued by Ex-Boyfriend for Allegedly Refusing to Pay Loan

WENN

The British supermodel has been slapped with a multi-million dollar lawsuit by her former boyfriend Vladislav Doronin over alleged unpaid debt worth in excess of $3 million.

Vladislav Doronin is suing his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Naomi Campbell, for millions in a new lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the billionaire businessman – who dated Naomi from 2008 to 2013 – alleges the star is refusing to pay back a sum he loaned her over the years.

Although the exact amount remains unclear, he also claims she’s holding on to some unspecified belongings of his, worth in excess of $3 million (£2.3 million).

Vladislav earned his fortune as an international real estate developer and is the owner and chairman of Aman Resorts. Naomi has yet to publicly respond to the legal filing.