Mitchell Trubisky facing steep climb to revive Bears career after terrible 2019

The Bears have opted to stick with 2017 second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback.

Regarded by many as a bust after failing to live up to his draft status, Trubisky was expected to be benched for the start of the 2020 season after the Bears declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract and then traded for Super Bowl 52 hero Nick Foles.

Reports on Friday, however, said the Bears have gone with Trubisky over Foles and he that will be under center when they begin the 2020 campaign against the Lions on Sept. 13.

Few expect Trubisky to revive his career in Chicago after a dismal 2019. Here, Omnisport looks at key stats from last season to illustrate just how big his turnaround will have to be.

Yards per attempt: 32nd in the NFL

Though Trubisky came into the league boasting an impressive arm, he has struggled pushing the ball downfield and averaged just 6.08 yards per pass attempt. That number was last among players to average 14 throws a game in 2019.

Touchdown percentage: 30th

Trubisky threw for 17 touchdowns from 516 pass attempts, equating to a TD percentage of 3.3. Only Andy Dalton (3.0) and Joe Flacco (2.3) fared worse among qualifying quarterbacks.

Interception percentage: 15th

The former North Carolina QB performed better in terms of protecting the ball. He threw 10 interceptions, with his 1.9 INT percentage firmly in the middle of the pack.

Passer rating: 28th

Passer rating is not seen as a perfect measure of performance at the league’s most important position but it does reflect Trubisky’s struggles last year. His 83.0 rating was fifth-worst among 32 qualifiers.

Big plays: Tied for 25th

Despite having a top-tier wide receiver in Allen Robinson and a talented young pass-catcher in Anthony Miller, Trubisky had just 20 passing plays of 25 yards or more. Jameis Winston, whom the Bears could have signed before he inked a deal with the Saints, led the league with 54.