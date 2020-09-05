Mike Trout becomes Angels’ all-time leader with 300th HR

The home run was Trout’s 15th on the season and broke a tie with Tim Salmon for the franchise lead at 299.

Salmon was interviewed on Fox Sports West afterward and said he was pleased to keep the record in the “fish” family between him and Trout. He also acknowledged that when Trout signed a long-term deal with the Angels, he knew his record would be surpassed.

Trout gave some love to Salmon after getting the record.