Migration of $180 million worth of SUSHI from UniSwap to SushiSwap has been approved By Cointelegraph

Migration of $180 million worth of SUSHI from UniSwap to SushiSwap has been approved



The SushiSwap community just approved a move from Uniswap to its own native platform, which is being built as a fork of Uniswap’s project. Almost 87% of the vote were in favor of the migration. Currently, there is close to $180 million worth of liquidity in the ETH/SUSHI pair on Uniswap.

The SushiSwap’s total value staked has grown from zero to $1.4 billion in a matter of days. This would place the recently launched DeFi project behind Uniswap and tied with Maker and Aave. Like many other DeFi projects, it was launched with limited security audits. A review (not an audit) by Quantstamp has identified several security vulnerabilities, though none of them of critical nature. Quantstamp communications manager, Jaye Harrill told Cointelegraph:

