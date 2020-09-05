Mets Legend Tom Seaver Passed Away in His Sleep at 75

The baseball great, who was a member of the 1969 World Series-winning ‘Miracle Mets’, died after a battle with dementia and Lyme disease, leaving behind wife Nancy Seaver and two daughters.

Baseball great Tom Seaver has died aged 75.

The New York Mets legend passed away in his sleep on Monday, August 31 after a battle with dementia and Lyme disease.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” his wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne told the Baseball Hall of Fame. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

Seaver was dubbed Tom Terrific during his historic run with the Mets from 1967 to 1977, when he won 198 games. He went on to win 311 games during his 20-year career. He retired from the sport in 1987 after winning three Cy Young awards.

He was also a member of the 1969 World Series-winning ‘Miracle Mets’.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Mets Legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver,” Mets owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. “Tom was nicknamed ‘The Franchise’ and ‘Tom Terrific’ because of how valuable he truly was to our organization and our loyal fans, as his #41 was the first player number retired by the organization in 1988.”

“He was simply the greatest Mets player of all-time and among the best to ever play the game which culminated with his near unanimous induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992. Beyond the multitude of awards, records, accolades, World Series Championship, All-Star appearances, and just overall brilliance, we will always remember Tom for his passion and devotion to his family, the game of baseball, and his vineyard.”

Seaver was diagnosed with dementia last year.