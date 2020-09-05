Meghan McCain on Donald Trump Calling Late Father John ‘Loser’: It’s ‘Triggering’

Instagram

A new report suggests that the President is disrespecting veterans and refusing ‘to support that loser’s funeral’ following Sen. John McCain’s death in 2018.

Meghan McCain has responded to Donald Trump‘s offensive 2018 remarks about her dad and other dead soldiers as he allegedly called them “f***ing losers.” Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday, September 3, Meghan, whose late dad Sen. John McCain was a Vietnam War veteran, shared that she found the comments “painful” and “triggering.”

“I just got through two years without my Dad a few days ago,” “The View” co-host spoke of her dad who passed away in 2018. “The loss is still incredibly painful and raw. No one is more acutely aware of how vile and disgusting Trump has been to my family, it is still hard to understand – America knows who this man is….”

She continued in another tweet, “This never stops being incredibly painful, triggering, and it rips off new layers of grief that wreak havoc on my life. I wouldn’t wish any of it on my worst enemy. I truly pray for peace for my family, our grief, and for this country.”

The Atlantic published an article on Thursday which revealed Trump’s thoughts on veterans as he refused to go to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetary in Paris because he didn’t want the wind would have messed up his hair. “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” POTUS allegedly told staffers.

The report also suggested that Trump said his administration was “not going to support that loser’s funeral” following John McCain’s death in 2018 and was angry that trump saw flags lowered to half-staff. “What the f**k are we doing that for? Guy was a f***ing loser,” he reportedly told aides.

In response to the publication, Trump explained on Twitter, “I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was given by our Country, had to be approved by me, as President, & I did so without hesitation or complaint. Quite the contrary, I felt it was well deserved. I even sent Air Force One to bring his body, in casket, from Arizona to Washington. It was my honor to do so.”

“Also, I never called John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!” he said.