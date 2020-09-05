Megan Fox Has Been Super Mistreated In Hollywood

3.
Furthermore, when critics and viewers totally panned Jennifer’s Body despite the fact that it’s an incredible film and Megan’s performance is fantastic.
4.
When Hollywood treated her so poorly that she literally felt like her sacrifice scene in Jennifer’s Body was a metaphor for her life.
5.
When she was photographed filming the lake scene in Jennifer’s Body and had to fly home and break from shooting because she felt so violated.
6.
When she felt excluded from the #MeToo movement despite all that she’d been through.
7.
And, similarly, when she said she felt like there wasn’t a space for her in feminism due to the way she’s been treated.
8.
When Michael Bay’s crew members published an open letter calling her “Ms. Sourpants” and “talking trailer trash,” openly objectifying her, and insulting her acting abilities and intelligence.
9.
When Shia LeBeouf implied that Megan’s “Spice Girl strength” was what cost her her role in the Transformers franchise and we were all like, “Yep, sounds about right!”
10.
Also, when both LeBeouf and Bay’s crew members claimed that Bay had plucked Megan from “complete obscurity,” when in reality, she had already been working in Hollywood for over six years.
11.
When we made her think she was “shit at” acting for over a decade when clearly, that was and is not the case.
12.
When a journalist had the audacity to ask her how she manages to balance parenting and her career, a question that’s almost exclusively directed toward women.
13.
And when the same journalist asked her if there’s any lingerie she wears “for her man.”
14.
When we completely glossed over her comedic talent in films like This Is 40 and Friends with Kids.
15.
And, as a result of that, doubted how good she’d be in New Girl, when she absolutely killed it.
16.
And finally, when we let Megan Fox’s raw talent and acting prowess go virtually unnoticed for almost a decade because of some BS narrative fed to us by a bunch of male directors and producers in Hollywood.
Megan, from me on behalf of all of us, we are SORRY. You deserved SO MUCH BETTER and I’m so happy you’re finally getting the recognition you should’ve received all along!
