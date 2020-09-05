Manchester police say suspicious item on bus declared safe By

5/5 © . Suspect package found on a bus in Manchester city centre



LONDON () – A suspicious package found on a bus in Manchester, northwest England, on Saturday has been declared safe, police said.

“Officers have assessed the item and it has been confirmed that the item is safe and there is no risk to the public,” Greater Manchester Police said.

A cordon and road closures will be lifted shortly. The package was found on a bus at the Manchester Picadilly bus station.