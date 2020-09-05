Lone Star’ as Series Regular

WENN

The new ‘9-1-1’ spin-off fronted by Rob Lowe is expanding with the addition of Gina Torres as a new series regular for the upcoming sophomore installment.

Actress Gina Torres will reunite with showrunner Tim Minear for a regular role on “9-1-1: Lone Star“.

The former “Suits” actress worked with Minear on the sci-fi classic “Firefly” in 2002, and they’re set to reunite as Torres begins work on the show as Tommy Vega – a once prolific paramedic captain who called it quits eight years earlier in order to raise her two twin daughters.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing her husband’s restaurant out of business, Vega is getting back in the saddle and re-entering the workforce to support her family and show the world she’s still got what it takes.

“We are so excited to be expanding our 911-verse with the addition of Gina Torres,” said Minear. “I’ve been dying to write for her again ever since Firefly.”

“Gina brings warmth, intelligence and command to everything she does. 2020 is finally looking up,” he added.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” is slated to resume filming this autumn (20) and the series is scheduled to premiere in early 2021.