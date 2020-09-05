LL Cool J Says Chadwick Boseman Breaks Hollywood Myth of Blacks Having No Appeal Overseas

WENN

The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ host calls the late ‘Black Panther’ actor a real-life hero and applauds him for helping break the international barriers for black movies in Hollywood.

LL Cool J has honoured late actor Chadwick Boseman in an impassioned speech.

Tributes continue to pour in for the “Black Panther” star, who died last Friday (30Aug20) after silently battling colon cancer for the past four years. And speaking to STROMBO on Apple Music Hits, LL Cool J reflected on the legacy Boseman leaves behind.

“He inspired Black people all around the world,” the rapper noted. “He inspired people in general. I think in a short period of time he became a true-to-life hero in his ability to kinda fight through what he was dealing with unbeknownst to the world is just unbelievable.”

The “I Need Love” star added, “Playing that character in Black Panther and changing the perception of how movies with Black leads can be treated worldwide, he proved that this whole idea that Blacks couldn’t sell internationally was a complete and absolute myth.”

“He debunked that myth on every level,” the hitmaker concluded. “People just thought no one could do that, and he just proved what could be done.”