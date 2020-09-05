Lili Reinhart Likens Filming ‘Riverdale’ Amid COVID-19 to Being a ‘Prisoner’

CBS

The Betty Cooper depicter laments not being able to go home for Thanksgiving and visit her family when the cast and crew of The CW’s drama series resume filming of season 4 in Vancouver.

COVID-19 regulations have made the idea of returning to the “Riverdale” set less thrilling for Lili Reinhart. Weeks after getting a call back to resume the production of season 4, the actress portraying Betty Cooper on the CW series got brutally honest about her concerns as she claimed that the filming precautions made her feel like a “prisoner.”

The 23-year-old opened up about the challenges of filming amid the coronavirus pandemic in an interview with Nylon. “I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good,” she explained why she felt conflicted about going back to work after months of production shutdown.

“You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family,” the starlett went on pointing out in the profile piece published on Wednesday, September 2. “No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f**ked.”

Another of Lili’s worries was the fact that she had to get back to her shape before filming stopped back in March. “We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress. While quarantine Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker,” she stated. “I certainly am.”

The “Hustlers” actress was also anxious about having to go right into the taping of season 5 with no break in between. “I’m very lucky, but it’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going,’ ” she voiced her frustration.

Elsewhere in the chat, Lili, who has struggled with depression since she was 12, also spoke out about her mental health in the midst of this pandemic. “At the beginning of this pandemic, I felt very lost,” she confessed. “I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life.”

The ex-girlfriend of Cole Sprouse continued, “Instead of distracting myself, f****ng random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself. I was like, ‘I’m not doing that. I’m going to go through the next however many months of s**t, pure s**t, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.’ ”