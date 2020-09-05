Lil Mama Slams Alleged Boo’s Sidechick: ‘FOH’

Instagram

A woman who goes by the name Sahida appears to rile the ‘Lip Gloss’ raptress up by sharing a TikTok video in which she is bragging about being her alleged boo’s sidechick.

–

Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland is not someone you are messing with. A woman named Sahida learns about it first hand after the “Shawty Get Loose” rapper tells her off for bragging about being her alleged boo’s sidechick.

Sahida riled Lil Mama up as she took to TikTok to share a video taunting the star. Several pictures of Lil Mama and her rumored boyfriend were flashed. Later Sahida appeared while mouthing to voiceover, “Girlfriend? Actually, how about we tell her…,” before a vide of her cuddling with the same man in bed was played.

<br />

The TikTok clip was reposted by TheShadeRoom and it didn’t take long before Lil Mama caught wind of the post. She wrote in the comment section, “FOH.”

<br />

In response to the drama, a fan commented, “Females who try to embarrass other females.” Blasting Sahida, another fan added, “Some girls really be proud to be sides.” Someone got defensive and said, “No Lil Mama slander will be tolerated!! She really minds her business! An unproblematic Queen.”

“Bird behaviour. Stop using men against other women. She was willing to embarrass another woman just for some clout,” wrote a user, accusing Sahida for chasing clout. “That girl is bitter instead of her going to her as a woman sis wanted clout,” another comment read.

While the man in the video remains to be seen, Lil Mama was famously linked romantically with Big Sean and Soulja Boy. Back in 2015, rumors began circulating that she was dating Big Sean. She stayed mum until she addressed the matter during her appearance on “The Breakfast Club” in 2016. She claimed that she did dated Big Sean in 2015 nor 2016. While she said that she wasn’t in a relationship at the time, she claimed she was in the dating game.