Len Goodman Likely to Skip ‘DWTS’ Season 29 Due to Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

ABC

The British judge might have to skip the upcoming season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ because of the travel restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Len Goodman might be absent from the forthcoming season due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

According to new host and executive producer Tyra Banks, Len, who has served on the panel in all but one season of the show, is still in his native England and could be left out of the programme, which kicks off on 14 September (20) on ABC

“Carrie Ann (Inaba) is definitely back, and Bruno (Tonioli), who I can’t wait to vibe with because he is just as crazy as I am,” she tells Entertainment Tonight, before adding that Len might be absent.

“At the moment, we’re trying to figure out how to incorporate Len Goodman because he is in England, and there’s all these travel restrictions because of Covid-19. So we’re trying to figure that out.”

Tyra also confirmed that popular professional dancer Derek Hough will be back in the ballroom, gushing: “I am very excited about that because I know Derek and he’s fun. But you just gonna have to wait and see how he’s coming back.”

“Tiger King” ‘s Carole Baskin, Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean, actor Jesse Metcalfe, and rapper Nelly are among the stars dancing on the new season of the show.