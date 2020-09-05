Labor Day Deals: Save on HomePod, Beats Headphones, Bluetooth Speakers, Apple Accessories, and More

As we head into the long weekend ending with Labor Day on Monday, a number of retailers have introduced deals that should be advantageous for anyone shopping around for Apple products and related accessories. In this article we’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals for Apple fans, including discounts on the Bluetooth speakers, charging accessories, HomeKit devices, and more. Most of the discounts will expire early next week.

Note: is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy

Best Buy is holding a Labor Day sale on a variety of products, including kitchen and laundry room appliances, 4K TV sets, and home electronics. For the home electronics category, Best Buy is offering various indoor workout equipment, routers, smart vacuums, and more.



This also includes sales on Beats headphones. You can get the Powerbeats Pro for $199.99, down from $249.99; the Solo Pro for $229.99, down from $299.99; and the Powerbeats (wired) for $129.99, down from $149.99.

Right now, you can also save on the HomePod, which is discounted to $199.99 from $299.99 this week. If you’re interested in setting up a stereo pair, Best Buy is also offering the HomePod in a 2-pack for $399.98, down from $599.98 (in Space Gray and White).

Twelve South

At Twelve South you can take 12 percent off sitewide by using the code SeeYaSummer through Monday, September 7. Twelve South has plenty of accessories tailor-made for Apple products like the MacBook Pro, iMac, and AirPods, and the retailer offers free shipping in the United States.

Ring

Numerous discounts on Ring products have hit Amazon and the Ring website. The Ring Video Doorbell (Second Generation) is on sale for $79.99, down from $99.99, and you can also save on Ring’s cameras and security systems.



Doorbells

Cameras

JBL

JBL’s Labor Day sale includes up to 50 percent off Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and other audio equipment. We’ve collected a few accessories from the sale below, but be sure to visit JBL’s website to browse every discount before they expire.



Bluetooth Speakers

Wireless Headphones

Caldigit

Caldigit is offering up to 41 percent off a collection of portable hard drives and dock accessories for its Labor Day sale. This includes the popular Tuff Nano USB-C Portable External SSD (512GB) for $99.99, down from $169.99 (also available in 1TB for $209.99).

Newegg

Newegg is providing its customers with up to 70 percent off gaming computers, monitors, Bluetooth speakers, mice, tablets, and more.



The sale also includes routers from TP Link and Samsung SSD, so be sure to browse the entire event before it expires.

OWC

At OWC’s Labor Day event you can save on iMac memory kits, USB-C docks, audio accessories, and more. The retailer’s memory kits make it super easy to expand the memory of your current iMac to help speed up older models.

Miscellaneous

Belkin – Up to 50 percent off chargers and cables.

Dell – Save on PCs, monitors, keyboards, headphones, and more.

Dyson – Take $150 off Dyson V8 Absolute Pro cordless vacuum.

The Home Depot – Save on various smart home products from Nest, Lenovo, Ring, and more.

Nomad – Take 20 percent off sitewide with code LABORDAY

Hyper – Take 20 percent off USB-C hubs and other Mac accessories with code LABOR20

Keep up with all of this week’s best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.