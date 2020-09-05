Kieran Foran’s future in doubt after torn pec against Titans

Kieran Foran’s unhappy three years with the Bulldogs has ended on a sour note, with the former New Zealand captain tearing his pectoral muscle in their 18-14 loss to the Titans.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Foran won’t pull on the blue-and-white jersey again, after leaving the field with about 25 minutes remaining at ANZ Stadium.

Foran was injured attempting a tackle on Titan’s fullback AJ Brimson and left the field immediately.

Within minutes a torn right pec had been confirmed, ending the season for the 30-year-old.

Given his long injury history, it’s not out of the question that he’s played his last match in the NRL.

“A bitter blow, he’s been such a tough competitor,” former Origin hooker Michael Ennis said on Fox League.

“We said before the game that his time looked like it was coming to an end at the Bulldogs.

“it’s a huge risk now, given the lack of football that he has played, it’s a massive risk I think for another club to be able to take him on.

“In terms of the money that we see some of the big-name halves get in the competition, it would be an enormous risk for a club, with the injuries he’s sustained over the last few years.”

The Bulldogs sixth straight loss leaves them in last spot on the ladder with just three matches remaining.

Coach Steve Georgallis says the entire playing group feels for Foran.

“He’ll get scans, the boys are pretty shattered for him,” he said.

“He’s been our form player for the last six weeks, every week he’s giving 100 percent.

“The players are shattered for him, a few of them just walked out with him and made sure he was OK.

“It’s really disappointing for him.”

Kieran Foran leaves the field after tearing his pec against Gold Coast. (Fox League)

Physiotherapist Brien Seeney, who tweets under the popular NRL Physio account, said Foran is facing a long rehab.

“Classic pec injury mechanism for Kieran Foran, attempting tackle with arm out to side,” he wrote.

“Considering traumatic nature worry for high grade tear/rupture, if confirmed likely surgery & 10-14 weeks return to play.”

Foran’s injury isn’t the only concern for the Bulldogs, with prop Dylan Napa to have scans on a knee injury.

The win was the first time the Titans have recorded consecutive victories this season.