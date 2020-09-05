Keyshia Cole ‘So Damn Happy’ Her Divorce Is Finalized

Instagram

Before anyone thinks that the ‘I Should Have Cheated’ singer is dissing her ex-husband Daniel Gibson, she makes it clear that ‘this is not a SHADE POST PROMISE!’

If there is one thing that Keyshia Cole is grateful about during this pandemic era, it is the fact that her divorce from Daniel Gibson has finally been finalized. The “I Should Have Cheated” singer expressed how happy she is over the matter through an Instagram post shared on Thursday, September 3.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Keyshia uploaded a photo of her flashing a big smile in a red sweatshirt and hot pants. She wrote in the caption of the post, “I’m so damn happy my divorce is FINALLY, FINAL!!!” Before anyone thought that she might be dissing her ex-husband, Keyshia made it clear that her post “is not a SHADE POST PROMISE!”

She added, “Just a genuinely happy post, that that weight is lifted from over both our heads,” putting a hashtag that read, “Party in Malibu.”

<br />

Keyshia and Daniel allegedly reached a private settlement agreement last month, years after the singer filed legal papers to end her marriage to the former basketball player. According to the documents, both Keyshia and Daniel apparently decided not to seek any kind of support from each other and agreed to individually cover the cost of parenting of their 10-year-old son, Daniel Gibson, Jr.

They will also equally split the costs of tuition and things like birthday parties, and will “meet and confer on any other expenses for the minor child.” In addition, Keyshia and Daniel have promised not to disparage the other parent or their family members in front of the kid, and, in a highly unusual move, they have included a clause upholding the divorce agreement should they ever romantically reconcile.

Keyshia tied the knot with Daniel in May 2011 after dating for roughly two years. However, three years later, the pair confirmed that they had broken up but had not yet to file for divorce. Keyshia only filed the legal papers in September 2017.