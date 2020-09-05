Keyshia Cole Gives Up Child and Spousal Support to Settle Divorce After Long Delay

Instagram/Eric LaRokk

The ‘I Should Have Cheated’ singer agrees to waive her rights to child and spousal support in a private settlement with ex-husband, former basketball player Daniel Gibson.

R&B star Keyshia Cole has waived her right to child and spousal support to settle her divorce from former basketball player Daniel Gibson.

The “I Should Have Cheated” star filed legal papers to end the marriage in September, 2017, almost three years after they separated, and after a long delay, they finally reached a private settlement agreement last month (Aug20).

Now, in paperwork obtained by The Blast, it’s been revealed both Cole and Gibson decided not to seek any kind of support from the other, and the exes agreed to individually cover the costs of parenting their 10-year-old son, Daniel Gibson, Jr., of whom they will share joint custody.

They will also equally split the costs of tuition and things like birthday parties, and will “meet and confer on any other expenses for the minor child.”

In addition, Cole and Gibson have promised not to disparage the other parent or their family members in front of the kid, and, in a highly unusual move, they have included a clause upholding the divorce agreement should they ever romantically reconcile.

“Any reconciliation between the Parties shall not cancel, terminate‚ modify or waive any provisions of this Judgment unless the Parties so agree in writing,” it reads.

“However, nothing in this subsection shall be construed to waive either Party’s rights in community property accrued after a reconciliation.”

The note’s inclusion is particularly odd as Cole has since moved on with her love life, welcoming a son named Tobias with her boyfriend, Niko Khale, last summer.