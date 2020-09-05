Katie Holmes Sparks Romance Rumors With Chef Emilio Vitolo After NYC Date

WENN/Instagram

In some paparazzi photos, the ‘Logan Lucky’ actress is smiling from ear-to-ear as she enjoys Emilio’s company at Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in SoHo.

–

Katie Holmes might have found a new love. The “Logan Lucky” actress, who was believed to be single since splitting from longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx in May 2019, was spotted enjoying a cozy dinner together with chef Emilio Vitolo in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress was captured on camera smiling from ear-to-ear as she had dinner with the 33-year-old restaurateur at Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in SoHo on Tuesday night, September 1. For the outing, she paired a gray tank top with jeans, while her date opted to go with white T-shirt and denim.

In some photos obtained by TMZ, the ex-wife of Tom Cruise was seen cracking up laughing while the chef was grinning as he leaned back in his chair. Another snapshot displayed her seemingly listening very closely to her dinner partner’s words as she was captured staring at him attentively.

Katie’s rumored boyfriend was said to have worked with his father Emilio Vitoro Sr. at Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato. The eatery, which had a list of celebrity fans such as Whoopi Goldberg, Joe Jonas, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Bradley Cooper, was bought by his father in the early ’90s. According to InStyle, the entire members of his family worked there together.

Katie has been notoriously known for keeping her personal life quite private. The former star of “Dawson’s Creek” was married to Tom in 2006, but the marriage ended in a divorce back in 2012. Following the separation, she quietly dated Jamie for six years. Though they never officially confirmed their romance, they were last spotted together at the 2019 Met Gala.

About her split from the “Django Unchained” actor, a source told PEOPLE in August 2019, “This industry is very tough on relationships.” The so-called source added, “Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter.”