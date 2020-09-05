Karlie Kloss Supports Joe Biden Despite Husband and In-Laws’ Opposing Political Views

Instagram

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is supporting the Democratic Presidential candidate at a campaign event although husband Josh Kushner and his family are backing the Republican.

Model and TV personality Karlie Kloss is throwing her full support behind U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden by fronting a campaign event focused on children’s education.

The “Project Runway” host, who is a longtime advocate for educating girls in science and technology, will join fellow Democrats on Thursday (03Sep20), when the Kode with Klossy founder will appear among a group of special guests to “highlight the important work that is happening with women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics).”

Kloss is the wife of investor Josh Kushner, whose brother is senior White House advisor Jared Kushner and is married to President Donald Trump‘s eldest daughter, Ivanka.

The beauty previously insisted she avoids any potential tension with her in-laws by keeping politics and family separate.

“I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life,” she told British Vogue last year (19).

Regarding her relationship with Josh, Kloss recently explained in a podcast chat, “(I) really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it. You know, I knew for me, it was worth it to fight for that.”

She and Josh wed in 2018.