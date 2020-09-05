Kareena Kapoor Khan says she’ll edit Saif Ali Khan’s biography

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced they are expecting their second child. The couple is obviously ecstatic about embarking upon a new chapter in their lives and have been submerged under a mountain of wishes ever since they declared the happy news.

Sometimes Saif announced that he’ll be writing an autobiography which will be released next year. When his wife Kareena was asked about the same during an interview with a leading news portal, she said that she’s “petrified for Saif”. She also revealed that she’s asked him to be politically correct since he “has no holds barred” Kareena further said that she’ll be editing the book before it goes into publishing. She said, “I’m scared for him, I’ve told him I am going to edit this book before you, to know what you’re going to say.”

Kareena also said that she’ll be returning to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha before “it’s too late”.