Kanye West Files Documents to Secure Presidential Ballot in Kentucky and Mississippi

WENN

The ‘College Dropout’ rapper has submitted signatures in Kentucky and Mississippi to get his name on the ballot in the two states for the upcoming Presidential election.

Kanye West has filed documents in Kentucky and Mississippi to get his name on the states’ ballot as an independent candidate for the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The rapper has had mixed fortunes when it comes to securing his political ambitions, missing recent deadlines to file applications and petitions supporting his bid to run for office in many areas, but now he has his sights set on Kentucky and Mississippi.

Elections officials in both states are now reviewing the thousands of petition signatures submitted by Kanye, which will determine if he qualifies to appear on the ballot, according to TMZ.

The news comes a day after a judge in Arizona barred him from appearing on the ballot there because he’s a registered Republican, and therefore cannot stand as an independent presidential candidate.

The “Gold Digger” rapper has been running an unconventional campaign for November’s (20) election since the beginning of July, having only made the ballot in eight states to date. His campaign got off to a disastrous start when a botched launch in South Carolina prompted his wife Kim Kardashian to ask for public sympathy due to his battles with bipolar disorder.