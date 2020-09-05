Kanye West Facing Lawsuit Seeking to Ban Him From Presidential Ballot in Arizona

Netflix

Kanye West is facing a lawsuit from an Arizona resident to bar him from appearing on the state’s 3 November (20) presidential ballot.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday (31Aug20), Arizona resident Rasean Clayton stated that independent presidential candidates can appear on the stare’s ballot if they aren’t registered with a recognised political party and gather enough voter signatures to nominate them.

However, Clayton’s lawyers say West, who amassed a team of workers to gather petition signatures in Arizona, isn’t qualified to be on the ballot because he’s a registered Republican.

The legal filing aims to bar Kanye, who on Wednesday reported filing just under 58,000 signatures – well over the roughly 39,000 required for independent candidates to make the ballot – from appearing on the ballot paper amid his already-controversial campaign.

The “Gold Digger” rapper has been running an unconventional campaign for November’s (20) election, having only made the ballot in eight states to date. His campaign got off to a disastrous start when a botched launch prompted his wife Kim Kardashian to ask for public sympathy due to his battles with bipolar disorder.