Justin Bieber Takes Center Stage in Drake and DJ Khaled’s ‘Popstar’ Music Video

Also making a cameo appearance in the visuals is Hailey Baldwin, who is seen at the end of the music video going on a stroll with her Canadian husband and their dog.

–

Last month, DJ Khaled released two collaborations with Drake, “Popstar” and “Greece”. Now, the hip-hop stars have blessed fans with the visuals for the former song and even hired Justin Bieber to star in the eight-minute music video.

It opens with Khaled sending an endless stream of videos nagging Drake to complete the music video for the song. However, the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker shows no desire to leave his native country of Canada. Following minutes of back-and-forth, Drake finally comes up with an idea to get the song done and that is, getting Justin to take on his role and throw a massive party at his house.

“N****s come for me, I tear them all to pieces, my girl/ I’ma show your sexy a** what relief is, my girl/ Please don’t take no s**t that’s ’bout to have you geekin’,” Justin mimics Drake’s rap as he hangs out with ladies in skimpy outfits. “And I’m not drivin’ nothin’ that I gotta stick the keys in/ Wonder how I got this way?”

Hailey Bieber (previously known as Hailey Baldwin) makes a cameo appearance at the end of the music video, as Justin tells her about having a strange dream in which Drake asks him to star in his visuals. However, when the lovebirds go out for a walk with their dog, Justin receives a call from the Canadian hip-hop superstar and that is when he realizes he’s not dreaming.

Released on July 17, “Popstar” serves as the lead single off Khaled’s upcoming twelfth album entitled “Khaled Khaled”. It debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and launched atop the music chart in Canada. In addition to that, the song was nominated for Song of the Summer at the 2020 Video Music Awards but ultimately lost to BLACKPINK‘s “How You Like That”.