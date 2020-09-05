Justice League’s Ray Fisher Responds to Warner Bros.’s Misconduct Investigation Claims

On Friday, Sept. 4, Fisher still stood by his previous comments. “So you can better understand how deep this goes,” he began on Twitter, adding, “After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns.”

He closed, “I will not.”

That same day, the studio issued a statement surrounding the investigation and defended DC Films president Walter Hamada.

“At no time did Mr. Hamada ever ‘throw anyone under the bus,’ as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position,” a statement read in part.

“While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator,” the statement continued. “This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator.”