Johnson leads by two midway through second round in Atlanta By

() – Dustin Johnson had an eventful front nine that included three birdies and two bogeys to take a two-shot lead midway through the second round of the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta on Saturday.

The top seed struggled with his accuracy off the tee but was excellent on the greens and drained a 43-foot chip for birdie on the par-four eighth to take the lead.

The overnight co-leader was two strokes clear of Spain’s Jon Rahm as the pair made their way to the back nine with former FedExCup champion Justin Thomas lurking a shot back on a hot day at East Lake.

The winner from this week’s elite 30-player field will be crowned FedExCup champion and take home $15 million.

