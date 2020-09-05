Johnny Depp Moves on With ‘Made in Chelsea’ Star Sophie Hermann After Amber Heard Split

WENN

Amid lengthy legal battle with his ex-wife Amber, the 57-year-old ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor is reportedly seeing the 33-year-old reality TV star after she hit on him earlier this year.

–

Johnny Depp may be still entangled with Amber Heard in court, but he doesn’t seem to have problems moving on from her romantically. The 57-year-old is reportedly dating German model and “Made in Chelsea” star Sophie Hermann.

According to sources, Johnny and Sophie, who lives in London to film the reality series on which she has appeared since 2013, first came into contact with each other earlier this year. It appears that the 33-year-old model hit on the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” star first as German press reports that “Sophie left her phone number on a piece of paper and slid it between the strings of his guitar,” after which the couple “spoke on the phone a lot.”

The two reportedly have been seeing each other since then, with the Hollywood Vampires rocker allegedly having met her at posh London hotel, The Corinthia, recently.

Sophie was rumored to be romantically linked to her “Made in Chelsea” co-star Fredrik Ferrier over the years, but they are actually just friends. She has been keeping her love life private.

As for Johnny, he has been embroiled in a lengthy and nasty legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, following their divorce in 2016 after one year of marriage. She accused him of being “verbally and physically abusive” throughout their relationship.

After finalizing their divorce with a $7 million settlement, the Jack Sparrow of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series sued the “Aquaman” star for defamation. The defamation case is still ongoing, with Johnny recently asking the trial to be postponed until sometime between on March and June 2021 to accommodate filming of “Fantastic Beasts 3“, which is set to start in October and possibly extend into February 2021.