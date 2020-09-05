John Legend Wants Jason Momoa as the Next Sexiest Man Alive

WENN

The ‘All of Me’ hitmaker reveals his favorite candidate to succeed him as the Sexiest Man Alive, describing his experience of holding the title this year as ‘humbling.’

Singer John Legend has named Jason Momoa as his pick of successor for the title of Sexiest Man Alive.

The 41-year-old “All of Me” hitmaker tells People it’s been fun to have the title for a year – but admits he’s also ready to pass it along to someone else.

“It’s been funny, it’s been humbling, it’s been all those things,” John shares. “I’ve truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it because you can’t take yourself too seriously when someone calls you the Sexiest Man Alive. It’s not a literal thing, and it’s not to be taken too seriously.”

While thinking of the man who could take over the honour in 2020, John admits he doesn’t “know, I do not know.” However, his Twitter fans have swayed his decision.

“Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa,” he recalls. “That’s the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback.”

The “Bigger Love” star adds, “I’ve appreciated the whole experience and I’ve been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I’m so ready to relinquish this title.”