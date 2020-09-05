Jim Carrey Compares Donald Trump to Mobster

WENN

The actor/comedian pleads with fans to vote Trump out in the upcoming election as he compares the Republican politician to mafia boss in ‘The Godfather’.

–

Funnyman Jim Carrey has urged supporters of U.S. leader Donald Trump to think long and hard before voting for him in November (20), insisting another term will “ruin” the country.

“The Mask” star, who has been one of the Republican’s most outspoken celebrity critics over the last four years, fears his adopted United States will be ruined if the current head of state is re-elected in November (20), and he’s so determined to get his message to the masses he has written a piece for The Atlantic.

“I’ve spent much of my career trying to reach audiences through humor,” he begins. “It’s always come from a loving place, a joyful place – wanting to free people from concern. (But) the truth is, we should all be seriously concerned.”

“The United States faces catastrophe (sic)… Untold American lives have been ruined by the presidency of Donald Trump. The rule of law is imperiled, our unity has been shattered, the service sector has been obliterated, and major cities are suffering. Black Americans, who have endured half a millennium of wickedness and brutality, now face more injustice and death.”

Jim went on to accuse Trump, who has been criticised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement this year (20), of committing crimes, comparing him fictional mafia boss Michael Corleone in “The Godfather“.

“Last week, amid all this suffering, Trump and his acolytes held their Totally Illegal COVID-19 Super-Spreader Spectacular at the White House…,” he continued. “It got me thinking about the great director Francis Ford Coppola, who masterfully wove together evil deeds and pious words in classic films.”

“Watching Trump accept the nomination of the Republican Party in the people’s house during a pandemic he exacerbated was like watching Michael Corleone swear a sacred oath while his underlings settled scores across the city.”