Jessica Simpson Calls Fitting Into 14-Year-Old Pair of Jeans a ‘Good 40th Birthday Present’

Instagram

The ‘I Wanna Love You Forever’ singer, who loses 100lbs, shares that she is ‘in complete shock’ when vintage jeans from her twenties fit perfectly in her.

–

Jessica Simpson is still not over her shock from managing to fit into a pair of vintage pants from her twenties. Nearly two months after celebrating her 40th milestone by squeezing into the 14-year-old denims from her closet, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer raved that it was a “good 40th birthday present.”

Speaking to PEOPLE about the feat, the “Dukes Of Hazzard” actress revealed that she decided to try whether an old pair of True Religion jeans would still fit when she was sorting through her closet during the coronavirus quarantine. “I was in complete shock,” she confessed. “It was a good 40th birthday present.”

“I’ve tried to pull those things over my hips so many times,” the 40-year-old, who lost 100 pounds since giving birth to her third child, went on to point out the reason why she was thrilled. “I just thought my hips, from having babies, would never go back, but the jeans went up.”

Jessica first boasted about fitting perfectly into her vintage jeans from her twenties back in July. At the time, she shared a mirror selfie that captured her wearing the pants with a black and purple jumper. “I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!),” she bragged. “I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.”

It was not the first time the wife of Eric Johnson proudly showed off her slimmed-down physique to the public. In September 2019, she claimed to have lost 100 pounds in 6 months as she put out an Instagram photo of herself in a black dress. “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” she additionally wrote in the caption.

<br />

Jessica has been open about her struggles with her weight in her memoir, “Open Book.” Claiming to have taken diet pills for 20 years, the older sister of Ashlee Simpson blamed music executive Tommy Mottola for telling her 17-year-old self to lose 15 pounds after offering her a record contract.