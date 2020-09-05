Jessica Hart Pregnant With Her First Child

WENN

The former Victoria’s Secret model announces baby news to her online devotees, confirming that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend James Kirkham.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Jessica Hart is pregnant with her first child.

The Australian beauty shared the news with fans on Instagram on Thursday morning (03Sep20), as she held up a positive pregnancy test over her left eye.

“I WOKE UP LIKE THIS,” she began the caption, revealing she took two tests just to make sure.

“We’re so super duper excited about this awesome news, especially at this time and amongst the mainly bleak news out there,” Hart added. “What a blessing. We’re so unbelievably grateful and happy!”

The baby will be her first with her boyfriend, former race car driver James Kirkham, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Although Hart has a lot to celebrate, she couldn’t help but spare a thought for families in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, as she asked fans to consider donating to the Every Mother Counts charity, founded by fellow model Christy Turlington Burns, to improve maternal health.

She concluded, “It (her pregnancy) makes me think deeply about all the other mothers-to-be out there (who are) struggling with access to doctors and healthcare at this time. I’d really love if everyone can JOIN ME in donating to @everymomcounts. Anything you can give really helps.”

“This beautiful organization helps pregnant woman in need. I couldn’t imagine going through this without some support. THANK YOU in advance to all of you that click the link in my bio and donate whatever you can!”

“I couldn’t be happier to be sharing this news with you. I love you all.”