Jennifer Lopez Accepts Salma Hayek’s Invitation to Support ‘Vote Like A Madre’ Campaign

Along with Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria, the ‘Hustlers’ star explains how she plans to take action in the upcoming election to help save the planet and give her children a better future.

Jennifer Lopez has joined forces with Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria to encourage fellow Latin mothers to use the upcoming U.S. election to take a stand against climate change.

The stars have each made a “pinky promise” in support of the #VoteLikeAMadre campaign, sharing personal posts on social media explaining how they plan to take action in November to help save the planet and give their children a better future.

“Max and Emme are my world,” J.Lo wrote alongside a selfie, about her 12-year-old twins with ex, Marc Anthony. “When I think about what their lives will be like if we ignore the significant impact climate change is having on our planet, it breaks my heart.”

“We need to do something about it and take action NOW,” she continued. “That’s why I’m pinky promising to #VoteLikeAMadre for candidates who believe in science and will work to protect the environment. All the madres out there, will you join me?”

Lopez had been nominated to add her voice to the campaign by birthday girl Salma Hayek, who turned 54 on Wednesday, September 02.

In a “pinky promise” snap with her daughter Valentina, she explained, “It is in my maternal instinct to dream for my children the best future I can possibly give them, but with the worsening of environmental conditions, I worry what kind of world my children and my grandchildren will inherit.”

“Stand with me in the fight against climate change. Let’s make a pinky promise to our children to do our best for the environment and #VoteLikeAMadre November 3rd. @jlo, @evamendes let’s make a difference!”

Fellow actress Eva Mendes has yet to respond to the challenge, but “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Saldana uploaded a sweet shot of herself locking pinkies with her three boys during a beach day as she backed the cause.

“Nothing brings me more joy than loving on my boys all day long. To ensure I can protect my kids’ futures, I am taking a stand against climate change and making a pinky promise to #VoteLikeAMAdre.”

And Longoria shared a similar picture of herself and her young son Santi. “Like any mom, I think about Santi’s future a lot, and how we can build a better world for him to step into,” she wrote. “And y’all, one of the biggest places to start is addressing climate change.”

“I’m pinky promising mi amor (my love) that I will #VoteLikeAMadre this November, and support candidates who are going to fight climate change and safeguard his future. Madres, padres, tias, abuelas (mothers, fathers, aunts, and grandmothers) – will you pinky promise your hijos (sons) too?”.

Americans go to the polls on 3 November, when Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off with incumbent Donald Trump for the White House.