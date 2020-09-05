Jay Cutler Is Apparently Single Despite Tomi Lahren Romance Rumors

WENN/Jody Cortes/FayesVision

Following rumors of their romance, a source later alleges to have seen the retired NFL star and the outspoken conservative enjoying a night out in Nashville, Tennessee.

Social media has recently been going wild with rumors that Jay Cutler might be dating Tomi Lahren. It all started after one Twitter user claimed that the two stars are romancing each other, prompting both of their names to go trending on the social media site.

Further adding fuel to the rumors, E! News reported that Jay and Tomi were recently spotted enjoying a night out together in Nashville, Tennessee. A source told the gossip site that the rumored lovebirds “were enjoying a nice night out together at Winners Bar in Nashville on Friday.”

The so-called eyewitness continued, “The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends. Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle.” According to the source, Jay and Tomi left together after the outing.

Even though neither Jay nor Tomi has yet to publicly comment on the rumors, multiple sources have since denied the speculation. “Per my high level sources. Jay Cutler is currently not dating anyone. Carry on with your day,” sports journalist Big Cat said on Thursday, September 3. A second source also claimed that Jay and Tomi “are just friends.”

Prior to being rumored to be dating the outspoken conservative, Jay was married to Kristin Cavallari. The pair were together for ten years and have three children before they ultimately decided to split. They announced their divorce through a statement posted on the reality TV star’s Instagram account in April.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” so the statement read. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”