Javier Bardem’s New Series Cancelled After Filming for Just 2 Weeks

WENN

The new project ‘Cortes Y Moctezuma’ produced by Diego Luna has been shelved amid the ongoing pandemic after the production was halted two weeks into the filming.

Oscar winner Javier Bardem‘s epic mini-series “Cortes Y Moctezuma” has become the first major TV casualty of COVID-19.

The period drama, executive produced by Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna, has been scrapped by bosses at Amazon Studios and Amblin Partners after shooting for just two weeks in Mexico before the lockdown in March (20), according to .

The project was once described as the largest Spanish-language production of all time.

Written by Oscar winner Steve Zaillian, its cast also included Tenoch Huerta and Yoshira Escarrega.

“Due to the production constraints created by the COVID-19 global pandemic, Amazon Studios and Amblin Partners are unable to move forward with production on our Cortes y Moctezuma series,” a statement reads. “In the current climate, there is unfortunately no way to remount the production in the near future to achieve the scale and scope that was intended and that the series deserves.”

“We have nothing but admiration and respect for Javier, Tenoch, Yoshira, Gael, Diego, Steve Zaillian, and the entire cast and crew of the series and hope we can work together again in the future.”

The project has been in the works since 2014 and at one point was considered a movie vehicle for Amblin executive Steven Spielberg.