Jane Fonda Regrets Turning Down Marvin Gaye

WENN

The ‘Barbarella’ actress reveals that one of her biggest regrets is passing on an opportunity to have sex with the late Motown legendary artist Marvin Gaye.

Jane Fonda considers her decision to pass on sleeping with Marvin Gaye as her one “great regret” in her storied love life.

The “Barbarella” star is known for enjoying a string of high-profile romances during her Hollywood heyday, but the soul man Gaye is the one love interest who got away.

Fonda made the confession during a candid interview with The New York Times, as she took part in a quick game of “Confirm or Deny”, in which the actress had to address a series of rumours about her life.

“Your greatest regret is that you never had sex with Che Guevara,” reporter Maureen Dowd posed to Fonda, who insisted that was not true.

“No, I don’t think about him,” she shrugged. “Who I do think about, and what is a great regret, is Marvin Gaye.”

“He wanted to (have sex) and I didn’t,” Fonda shared. “I was married to Tom (Hayden, anti-war activist-turned-politician). I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye.”

It was only after the Motown legend’s tragic death in 1984 that Fonda discovered Gaye had been enamoured with her.

After Dowd joked about the singer using the name of his “Sexual Healing” classic as part of his pick-up line, Fonda remarked, “I needed some but he didn’t say that, no. But then I read, apparently he had my picture on his refrigerator. I didn’t find that out until later, after he was dead.”

Fonda and second husband Hayden, the father of her son Troy Garity, divorced in 1990 after 17 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, the 82 year old also briefly recalled her relationship with Hollywood icon Marlon Brando, her co-star in 1966 film “The Chase“, admitting he was “disappointing,” but a “great actor.”

Nowadays, Fonda has “no interest” in romance, following her 2017 split from longterm boyfriend, record producer Richard Perry.

“I don’t have time,” she said. “I am fully complete with me and my children and my grandchildren and my friends. I don’t want any more romance. I don’t have time for it.”

“I’m not lonely,” she added. “I’ve never been lonely. I’ve never been bored or lonely in my life.”