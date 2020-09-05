iOS 14 introduces privacy ‘nutrition labels’ for apps, here’s how developers can prepare

After announcing new iOS privacy requirements back at WWDC in June, Apple has shared a new detailed document for developers as they prepare to create privacy “nutrition labels” for apps. The new iOS 14 feature will apply for all apps that are available in Apple’s App Stores with the goal to better inform consumers with a clear overview of an app’s privacy practices.

The new developer resource for app privacy details several important categories to consider like data types, data use, data linked to users, tracking, privacy links, and how to answer app privacy questions (via ).

Notably, when it comes to the aspect of app and website tracking, Apple has just pushed back the feature so it won’t roll out until early 2021.

Here’s how Apple summarized the new app privacy details — the app equivalent of a food’s nutrition label — that will be required by developers to create:

Later this year, the App Store will help users understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform. On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. You’ll need to provide information about your app’s privacy practices, including the practices of third-party partners whose code you integrate into your app, in App Store Connect starting this fall.

At the beginning, Apple highlights three pieces of important information for developers to keep in mind as they go through the app privacy details process.

As you get ready to select your answers from the options presented in App Store Connect, keep in mind: You should identify all possible data collections and uses, even if certain data will be collected and used only in limited situations.

Your answers should follow the App Store Review Guidelines and any applicable laws.

You’re responsible for keeping your responses accurate and up to date. If your practices change, update your responses in App Store Connect.

The other sections of the support document for devs cover data types, data use, data linked to users, tracking, and privacy links.

Here’s one example of a chart helping devs think through the various data types their apps might collect as well as what’s accessible to their partners:

For more details, head to Apple’s full developer support page on app privacy details here.

