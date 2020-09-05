IOHK’s proposal for the ETC community could use Cardano or Bitcoin for prevention of 51% attacks By Cointelegraph

IOHK’s proposal for the ETC community could use Cardano or Bitcoin for prevention of 51% attacks
Earlier today, IOHK presented its checkpointing proposal to the (ETC) community. This is meant as a short-term solution for preventing future 51% attacks. In the past several weeks, the network has suffered a number of such attacks, which has cast doubt on ETC’s future. One of these attacks cost OKEx $5.6 million. In the wake of these problems, several exchanges increased validation times for ETC transactions.
Checkpointing consensus. Source: IOHK presentation.
