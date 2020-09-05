Instant Pot Duo 7 and Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi in the Bargain Bin for Labor Day

Having your very own slow cooker at home is perfect for almost any kind of recipe you plan to re-create in the kitchen. They are an investment, especially if you want a good number of options from baking to steaming. What better time to get a new slow cooker than with these top Instant Pot deals? While you’re at it, you can also give your kitchen an upgrade by watching out for Labor Day sales where you can get great discounts.

Instant Pot Duo 7 — $79, was $100

What better way to save time in the kitchen than with one pot that has seven uses? The Instant Pot Duo serves as a pressure cooker, sauté or sear pot, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and warmer all in one. You can use this slow cooker to prepare different meals from soups to meats. If you’re thinking about what to have for dinner, the Instant Pot Duo will save you both time thinking and prepping in the kitchen. With more than 1,000 recipes that can be accessed through the Instant Pot app, you have a lot of meal options to choose from. Another great feature of the Instant Pot Duo is that it has 14 one-touch smart programs and it cooks food 70% faster than other slow cookers. Its stainless steel materials and lid also makes it easier to clean. You can get this all-in-one cooker for as low as $79 on Amazon.

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi — $100, was $150

Making dinner for the whole family is easier and more convenient than ever with the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Multi-Cooker. This cooker has eight functions all in one device. It can serve as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, saute pan, steamer, and warmer. The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi is perfect for small households and can cook a dish for up to six people. Aside from that, it is compatible with Alexa which allows you to control the Instant Pot through voice. You can also control the cooker with the Instant Pot app that has more than 1,000 pre-programmed recipes to choose from. You don’t even have to stir the pot as it does all the work for you, there are also notifications on the app. The stainless steel steam rack and inner pot make it easy to clean, the pot is also dishwasher-safe. Check out this neat and innovative slow cooker while the deal lasts for only $100.

