India defense ministry says agreed with China to ease tension on border By

Both countries agreed that “neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas,” the statement from India’s defense ministry said.

NEW DELHI () – India said on Saturday it had agreed with China to work toward reducing tensions along their contested border, following a meeting of the defense ministers of both countries.

