In court filing, Epic says Fortnite has 116M iOS users, a third of the game's 350M users, and iOS DAUs declined by 60%+ since its removal from the App Store (Sean Hollister/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Sean Hollister / The Verge:

In court filing, Epic says Fortnite has 116M iOS users, a third of the game’s 350M users, and iOS DAUs declined by 60%+ since its removal from the App Store  —  Epic is formally asking for a preliminary injunction,nbsp; —  Shortly before midnight on the Friday before Labor Day weekend …

