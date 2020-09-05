In court filing, Epic says Fortnite has 116M iOS users, a third of the game's 350M users, and iOS DAUs declined by 60%+ since its removal from the App Store (Sean Hollister/The Verge)

Sean Hollister / The Verge:
In court filing, Epic says Fortnite has 116M iOS users, a third of the game’s 350M users, and iOS DAUs declined by 60%+ since its removal from the App Store — Epic is formally asking for a preliminary injunction,nbsp; — Shortly before midnight on the Friday before Labor Day weekend …
