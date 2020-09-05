I couldn’t ask for a better teacher than my family – Vaani Kapoor



On the occasion of Teachers’ Day today, we thought about bringing some interesting stories to you about your stars and their favourite teachers. Vaani Kapoor who was last seen in the blockbuster War alongside Hrithik Roshan is one actress who revealed a few things about her favourite teacher. The gorgeous actress is currently shooting in Scotland for Bell Bottom which also stars Akshay Kumar. She credits her parents Shiv and Dimpy Kapoor and sister Nupur Chopra for invaluable life lessons.



She said, “My family wears multiple hats like second nature and have always supported and encouraged me to follow my dreams. They’ve guided me, steered me towards my goals remaining unflinching and uncompromising in our value system. I couldn’t ask for a better teacher and I’m grateful to have them taught me the right lessons in life.” Sweet, isn’t it?