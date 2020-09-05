Hyde Park Medical Centre in Sydney’s CBD two coronavirus cases attended over two weeks

In addition to the medical clinic, NSW Health is assessing potential exposure to the virus at the physiotherapy, pathology, dermatology, dental practices and pharmacy, all on the ground floor of the building.

Anyone who worked at these locations between August to date is being told to immediately get tested for COVID-19 and isolate until they receive a negative result.

“Patients who are considered close contacts will be contacted by NSW Health and advised to get tested for COVID-19 and isolate for 14 days after their last date of visit,” NSW Health wrote in a statement.

“Anyone who visited the premises should be alert and get tested for COVID-19 if they have even the slightest symptoms, and isolate until a negative result is received.”

NSW Health has already reached out directly to a number of close contacts.