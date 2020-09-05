Hugh Sheridan Self-Quarantining After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Instagram

The former ‘Packed to the Rafters’ actor feels ‘all the varied emotions’ after he was diagnosed with the deadly virus following his return to Australia from the United States.

Former “Packed to the Rafters” star Hugh Sheridan has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Australian star, who is currently in hotel quarantine in Sydney after returning to the country from the U.S., revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I’ve been quiet for the last few days cause I’ve been feeling all the varied emotions about my positive Covid test,” Sheridan wrote. “I had a negative result when I arrived (in Australia). I now know all my friends including who took me to LAX airport are all negative so it’s been confusing for me, it’s scary, frustrating & lonely.”

Sheridan warned his followers to be vigilant, writing that Covid-19 is “seriously clever” and adding, “Knowing now, that no one I saw back home overseas has it means I got it in a very short space of time (in transit or a surface) while I had minimal human contact.”

He went on to share that he decided to go public with his positive result in a bid “to help release stigma around guys talking about feeling blue” and he thanked quarantine staff and the RPA Virtual Hospital who have “been amazingly informative & positive (emotionally).”

“To everyone that received a positive Covid test, I now know how that feels, I wish we could all be together so we could offer each other a shoulder or even better a HUG!” he wrote.

“If I’m not on social media as much it’s not necessarily cause I’m down, it’s cause it can make me feel a lil worse for the moment.”