Hot and dry with record high temperatures possible

It will be hot, dry and sunny in Denver today with record high temperatures possible.

Denver could hit 99 degrees and temperatures on the Eastern Plains could reach into the low 100s, according to the National Weather Service.

An air quality alert is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday could see a high of 98 degrees for Denver and sunny weather will continue Monday with a forecast high of 86 degrees.

A red flag warning is in effect for much of the state Sunday and Monday due to hot, dry and windy weather.

Unseasonably warm, dry, and windy conditions will bring critical fire weather Sunday. These conditions will continue over the higher terrain Monday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/pKspZ3kG6e — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 5, 2020

A cold front will move into the state Monday night bringing precipitation and a forecast low of 36 to Denver. Tuesday could see rain during the day with a high of 40 degrees, and snow in the evening with a low of 29.

The precipitation could continue Wednesday with a forecast high of 54 degrees.

Wildfire map

Click markers for details, use buttons to change what wildfires are shown. Map data is automatically updated by government agencies and could lag real- events. Incident types are numbered 1-5 — a type 1 incident is a large, complex wildfire affecting people and critical infrastructure, a type 5 incident is a small wildfire with few personnel involved. Find more information about incident types at the bottom of this page.