Here’s how Akshay Kumar wishes to spend his birthday



Khiladi Kumar does action and comedy like no one else in the business. He has proved his mettle as an actor several times and has multiple blockbusters to his name. Akshay is arguably the highest-paid actor of Bollywood and currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom in Scotland. Bell Bottom’s cast and crew were the first team to leave from India for shooting during the pandemic. Akshay will be celebrating his 53 rd birthday on September 9 and this year clearly he’ll have a working birthday for sure.

Talking about his birthday plans in an interview, Akshay said that his wife would know about that as she would be busy planning something already. While talking about what he’d like to do on his birthday, Akshay said that his son Aarav, who is also there with him in Scotland, cooks really well and he hopes that he’ll make some pizzas and cheesecake or cinnamon buns on his birthday. Well, that seems perfect!