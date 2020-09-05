Healthcare makes case for blockchain use despite challenges By Cointelegraph

Healthcare makes case for blockchain use despite challenges
The healthcare industry in the United States has shown great interest in blockchain technology, especially after the recent cyber attacks on medical research facilities working on COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the DevPro Journal, healthcare officials believe that adopting blockchain technology can provide data security against cybercriminals and hackers because it does not contain a central failure point. Users can only access data using a very complex access key, making ransomware and similar attacks null.
