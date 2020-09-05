Hazel E Defended After Masika Kalysha Body Shames Her Amid Feud

Instagram

Calling her former ‘Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’ co-star ‘beached whale,’ Masika says on Twitter, ‘PSA: The beached whale is NOT PREGNANT! He had his kid months ago.’

–

Masika Kalysha and Hazel E‘s feud keeps heating up following their physical altercation. This time around, the former took to her Twitter account to body shame her former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” co-star, only to find herself receiving backlash as people pointed out that she has no rights to body shame Hazel.

Masika did not name names in her post, but it was clear that she was talking about Hazel, whom she called “beached whale.” She said on the micro-blogging site, “PSA: The beached whale is NOT PREGNANT! He had his kid months ago. Revert back to season 3 of lhhh when I was SNATCHED 6 weeks postpartum & goat face came for me, body shaming sayin I needed surgery foh.”

She continued, “Edit game cold tho air what that donkey really said about my child I dare you.”

<br />

Even though Hazel has yet to respond to Masika, a number of people have since come to her defense. “This is body shaming, you want a cookie for snapping back everyone’s body is different, she brought a life in this world how disrespectful,” one person said. “Oh man not body shaming oh lord,” one other commented. “So she’s shaming a new mom for not losing her baby weight fast enough Smfh,” someone else mocked Masika.

One person was being sarcastic, “So we body shaming her because she’d taking her time to lose the baby weight?” Meanwhile, an individual said, “I don’t think it’s funny to make fun of someone’s weight or size especially when it’s due to postpartum.”

Masika and Hazel reignited their beef after their appearance on “The Conversation“, on which things took a physical turn the moment Hazel mentioned Masika’s daughter. It prompted the latter to throw a wine glass at her rival before securities quickly separated them. Police apparently were called as things went out of control.